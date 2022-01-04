Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,017,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 92,752 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after acquiring an additional 50,663 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,589,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.67 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.36%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLY shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.15.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

