Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $4.23 Million Stock Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299,306 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 145,753 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 22.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 405,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,734,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 64.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter worth $361,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 106.1% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,871 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 66,871 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 6,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $904.89 million, a PE ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.06. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $31.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently -92.50%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

KRP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimbell Royalty Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.