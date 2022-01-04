Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 1,954 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,954 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. FMR LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 0.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Display by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Universal Display by 24.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

OLED opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.88. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $139.83 and a 1 year high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.12). Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $143.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Universal Display from $285.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Universal Display from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.44.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.