Raymond James Increases Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Price Target to $77.00

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.46% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enviva Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Enviva Partners from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of EVA opened at $73.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 1.09. Enviva Partners has a twelve month low of $44.40 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Enviva Partners by 312.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after buying an additional 111,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

