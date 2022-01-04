Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Acquires 43,285 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,265,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,285 shares during the quarter. Ameren makes up approximately 3.3% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $102,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% during the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,771. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $85.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

In other Ameren news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

