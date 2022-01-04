Reaves W H & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.8% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $55,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $13,719,000. Israel Discount Bank of New York bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $1,065,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

American Tower stock traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $283.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,273. The company has a market cap of $129.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $274.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.34. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total transaction of $225,593.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.