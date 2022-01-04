Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE: AIRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/3/2022 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/31/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/27/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/24/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/14/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $52.00.

12/10/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/9/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

12/6/2021 – Apartment Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Apartment Income REIT had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $53.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

11/29/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

11/15/2021 – Apartment Income REIT was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apartment Income REIT Corp. focused on the ownership and management of apartment communities principally in the United States. Apartment Income REIT Corp. is based in DENVER. “

AIRC stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. 16,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,860. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion and a PE ratio of -119.91. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.68 and a 1 year high of $55.22.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. Research analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter worth $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth $138,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

