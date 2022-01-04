Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Short Interest Update

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,460,000 shares, a growth of 146.6% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 920,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days.

RRR stock opened at $52.79 on Tuesday. Red Rock Resorts has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 2.44.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $414.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.42 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 45.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 235.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

