Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.57

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.57 and last traded at $36.59, with a volume of 6738 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RDFN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.23.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.42. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -48.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $1,476,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $101,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,314 shares of company stock worth $6,841,546 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 55.8% in the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,994,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,685 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Redfin by 24.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 16,944.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,061 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 4,020.7% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 576,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 562,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

