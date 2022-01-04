Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 59 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 863 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Generac by 2,700.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.95, for a total value of $2,484,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNRC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $461.43.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $347.91 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $222.51 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $406.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $419.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.04). Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

