Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 26,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period.

DSI stock opened at $93.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.43.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

