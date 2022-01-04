Regal Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after buying an additional 23,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $553.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $523.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $478.11. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $374.86 and a 1-year high of $558.28.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

