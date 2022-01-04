Regal Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

