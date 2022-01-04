Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $888,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.69, for a total value of $548,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,278,620 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNXC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concentrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22. Concentrix Co. has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $191.35.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

