Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

RF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.83.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE:RF opened at $22.67 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 12-month low of $15.72 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 40.43%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

In other news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 238,815 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 168,933 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,358,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 33,515 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,918,000. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.