Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Shares of Rémy Cointreau stock opened at $23.52 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

