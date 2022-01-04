RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) vs. Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Head-To-Head Contrast

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT) and Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RenovoRx and Otonomy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenovoRx N/A N/A -$3.80 million N/A N/A Otonomy $270,000.00 447.15 -$44.73 million ($0.81) -2.63

RenovoRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Otonomy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of RenovoRx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Otonomy shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Otonomy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RenovoRx and Otonomy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenovoRx N/A N/A N/A Otonomy -20,278.95% -72.42% -45.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for RenovoRx and Otonomy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenovoRx 0 0 2 0 3.00 Otonomy 0 0 2 0 3.00

RenovoRx currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 216.32%. Otonomy has a consensus price target of $5.75, suggesting a potential upside of 169.95%. Given RenovoRx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe RenovoRx is more favorable than Otonomy.

Summary

RenovoRx beats Otonomy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc. is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss. It operates under the Otiprio brand. The company was founded by Jay B. Lichter, Jeffrey Harris, Rick Friedman, and Allen F. Ryan on May 6, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

