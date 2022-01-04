Resources Connection (RGP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 5th. Analysts expect Resources Connection to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Resources Connection to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RGP opened at $18.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Resources Connection has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.85%.

In other news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 30,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $544,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Resources Connection by 117.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 18,319 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Resources Connection by 112.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 134,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Read More: What is Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.