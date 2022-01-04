Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 5,467 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 123.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 56,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter worth $374,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 42,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 25,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 61.8% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $64.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.