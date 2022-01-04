Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $419,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,566 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 95.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the third quarter worth about $18,950,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 108.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,922,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RSX opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $33.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.14.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

