Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 76 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after purchasing an additional 113,927 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $8,556,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $6,731,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth $5,366,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $172.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.19. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $130.28 and a 1 year high of $173.00.

