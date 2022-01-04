Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,511,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,470,000 after purchasing an additional 390,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Electric Power by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after purchasing an additional 134,827 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,044,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,404,000 after purchasing an additional 424,769 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,827,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,031,000 after purchasing an additional 226,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Electric Power by 20.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.98.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $74.80 and a one year high of $91.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.72.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

