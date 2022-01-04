Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Downgraded by Piper Sandler to “Neutral”

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $60.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Restaurant Brands International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of QSR opened at $60.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.47. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after buying an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after buying an additional 1,331,519 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,680,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,795,000 after buying an additional 798,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after buying an additional 105,674 shares during the period.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

