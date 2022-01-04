Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stock Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,831 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.13% of Kirby worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Kirby by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 15,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, VP Kim B. Clarke sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total value of $257,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,717 shares of company stock worth $387,715. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KEX opened at $59.88 on Tuesday. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $70.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $598.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

