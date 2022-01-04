Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.09% of PS Business Parks worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,058,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 2.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock opened at $185.85 on Tuesday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.93 and a 52-week high of $186.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.59 and a 200-day moving average of $164.43.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). PS Business Parks had a net margin of 46.61% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is 75.95%.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $1,085,625.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

