Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.12% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIX. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.83 per share, for a total transaction of $945,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.93 per share, with a total value of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 786,812 shares of company stock worth $31,076,191. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.21 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 1-year low of $30.88 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.07 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 406.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.37) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SIX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.55.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

