Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 193 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Visteon worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth $9,482,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 20.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 327,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter.
VC stock opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36.
In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.
About Visteon
Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.
