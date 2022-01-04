Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 193 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of Visteon worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VC. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 73,048.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 719,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,050,000 after purchasing an additional 718,797 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 11.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,023,000 after purchasing an additional 121,157 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth $9,482,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 2.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,620,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,893,000 after purchasing an additional 58,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visteon by 20.8% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 327,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56,395 shares during the last quarter.

VC stock opened at $114.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $91.61 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.68 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total value of $238,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

VC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $122.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.91.

About Visteon

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

