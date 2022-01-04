Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,795 Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,795 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.13% of CNX Resources worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNX. Raymond James downgraded CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.42. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. The company’s revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

