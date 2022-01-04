Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 494 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 364.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $81.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.47.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $50.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.47. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.36 and a 12-month high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

