Reviewing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.6% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CVR Medical has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVR Medical and PolyPid’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 3.26 PolyPid N/A N/A -$36.87 million ($1.97) -3.10

PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVR Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for CVR Medical and PolyPid, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A PolyPid 0 0 2 0 3.00

PolyPid has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 219.67%. Given PolyPid’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PolyPid is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49% PolyPid N/A -60.10% -56.26%

Summary

CVR Medical beats PolyPid on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

CVR Medical Corp. is a healthcare company that operates in the medical device industry focused on the commercialization of its Carotid Stenotic Scan (CSS). Its CSS device is a diagnostic tool that encompasses subsonic, infrasonic and low frequency sound wave analysis technology, which is designed to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. The company was founded on December 10, 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

