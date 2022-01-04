Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) Critical Comparison

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) and Compass Therapeutics (OTC:CMPX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Revolution Medicines and Compass Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 2 3 0 2.60 Compass Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus price target of $35.83, indicating a potential upside of 36.98%. Compass Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.20, indicating a potential upside of 191.43%. Given Compass Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Compass Therapeutics is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Compass Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -587.91% -26.76% -23.35% Compass Therapeutics N/A -245.97% -176.47%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Compass Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $42.98 million 44.85 -$108.16 million ($2.37) -11.04 Compass Therapeutics N/A N/A -$29.50 million N/A N/A

Compass Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Revolution Medicines.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Compass Therapeutics

Compass Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary antibody therapeutics intended to engage the immune system to treat both solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company’s lead product candidate includes CTX-471. Compass Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.