Richard Gerald Stone Sells 15,000 Shares of Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Stock

Eloro Resources Ltd. (CVE:ELO) Director Richard Gerald Stone sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total value of C$60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,162,000.

Richard Gerald Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Richard Gerald Stone sold 45,000 shares of Eloro Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$180,000.00.

Eloro Resources stock opened at C$4.00 on Tuesday. Eloro Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.73 and a 12-month high of C$5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 21.95 and a quick ratio of 21.50. The stock has a market cap of C$247.52 million and a P/E ratio of -48.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.76.

Eloro Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Bolivia, Peru, and Quebec. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and other base metal properties. Its principal property is the Iska Iska Project, a polymetallic property consisting of one mineral concession totaling 900 hectares located in Potosi Department, Southern Bolivia.

