Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 5th.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $12.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. The stock has a market cap of $165.12 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.57. Richardson Electronics has a 12 month low of $4.57 and a 12 month high of $13.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $230,023.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,806. Corporate insiders own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 23,288.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

