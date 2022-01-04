Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,274 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 12,073 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after buying an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after buying an additional 429,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 947,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,355,000 after buying an additional 271,304 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.60.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $66.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

