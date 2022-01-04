River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 119,969 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,969 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Resideo Technologies worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 302,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $96,706,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 25.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 36.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after buying an additional 42,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:REZI opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.40. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.31 and a 12 month high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

REZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

