River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 1,264 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 34.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 45.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 61,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,167,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Cartica Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 52.0% in the second quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 38,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,550,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nellore Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 63.4% during the second quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 34,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,019.57.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,332.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 838.33 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,347.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,562.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,018.73 and a 1 year high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

