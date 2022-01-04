River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Sells 54,726 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 54,726 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 114,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 984,729 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 27,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter worth $1,157,000. 87.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is presently 10.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said its recent acquisition of Midwest Motor Express shows the commitment to grow its LTL business and diversify its business mix. He believes this new revenue mix shift warrants a higher multiple given the premium the market has given LTL carriers over the last few years. Stifel Europe lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 3,928 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total value of $234,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,591 shares of company stock worth $11,921,222 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

