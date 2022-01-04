ROCKI Price Tops $0.23 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (CURRENCY:ROCKI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Over the last seven days, ROCKI has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $1.88 million and approximately $335,018.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000497 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00064170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00073241 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.74 or 0.08159734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00081013 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,779.99 or 0.99826832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007448 BTC.

ROCKI Coin Profile

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official website is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp . The official message board for ROCKI is medium.com/rockiapp

Buying and Selling ROCKI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROCKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROCKI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

