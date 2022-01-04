Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Terry L. Riesterer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.68, for a total value of $651,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock worth $8,842,299 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $317.19.

NYSE ROK opened at $339.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $316.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.13 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

