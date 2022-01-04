Rogers (VTX:ROG) PT Set at CHF 390 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rogers (VTX:ROG) received a CHF 390 price objective from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a CHF 425 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 383.92.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.