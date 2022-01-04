Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 404.30 ($5.45).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 424 ($5.71) target price on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rotork to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 335 ($4.51) to GBX 395 ($5.32) in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 424 ($5.71) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rotork from GBX 406 ($5.47) to GBX 410 ($5.52) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Rotork from GBX 425 ($5.73) to GBX 410 ($5.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

ROR opened at GBX 366.80 ($4.94) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 321.20 ($4.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 381.40 ($5.14). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 354.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 348.86.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

