Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 88.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 62,438 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,363,600. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

