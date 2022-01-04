Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) Short Interest Up 54.5% in December

Royal Boskalis Westminster (OTCMKTS:KKWFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the November 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.2 days.

OTCMKTS KKWFF traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.00. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.81. Royal Boskalis Westminster has a 52 week low of $27.10 and a 52 week high of $34.75.

About Royal Boskalis Westminster

Royal Boskalis Westminster NV engages in the provision of maritime services. It operates through the following segments: Dredging & Inland Infra, Offshore Energy, and Towage & Salvage. The Dredging & Inland Infra segment involves all activities required to remove silt, sand, and other layers from the seabed and river bed and in some cases in coastal protection and land reclamation.

