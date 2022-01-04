Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 118,861 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,909,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,861 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.22% of Apartment Income REIT worth $93,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Terry Considine sold 31,052 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $1,657,555.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AIRC. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.89.

Apartment Income REIT stock opened at $54.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 52 week low of $36.68 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

