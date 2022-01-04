Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 330.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,936,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791,117 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $87,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 300.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 239,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 179,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

GT stock opened at $21.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.46. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen R. Mcclellan sold 36,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $845,094.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Kramer sold 175,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $3,912,149.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,945,371 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.71.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

