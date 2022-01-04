Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $134.56 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,517 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $134,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,516 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 10.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 14,340 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW stock opened at $258.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $174.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.84 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.90 and a 200-day moving average of $216.80.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.08.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

