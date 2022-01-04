Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $107,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INFO stock opened at $129.91 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $135.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.81 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

