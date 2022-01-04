Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.99% of Allegion worth $117,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,995,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,392,380,000 after buying an additional 89,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,164,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,137,384,000 after buying an additional 560,741 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 11.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,527,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,072,000 after buying an additional 263,793 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Allegion by 134.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,107,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,704,000 after buying an additional 1,208,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its stake in Allegion by 2.2% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,990,730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,135,000 after buying an additional 42,733 shares in the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $383,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,269. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.70.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $129.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.45 and a 200 day moving average of $135.13. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $106.52 and a 52 week high of $148.70.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 62.97% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

