Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 196,506 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090,470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 196,506 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of TC Energy worth $100,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Sarl increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 10.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 192,818 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $1,112,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 53.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 828,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,057,000 after acquiring an additional 25,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,193,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,364,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet cut shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

Shares of TRP opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.17 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.55%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.