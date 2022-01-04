Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.67% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74.

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Ryan Specialty Group had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 104.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.20 million. Analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ryan Specialty Group in the third quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 24.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Read More: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.